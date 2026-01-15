Police arrest two shooters linked to Lawrence Bishnoi gang in north Delhi

New Delhi: Police have arrested two persons allegedly linked to the Lawrence Bishnoi gang after a shootout in north Delhi, sources said on Thursday.

During the exchange of fire, one of the alleged sharpshooters sustained a bullet injury in his leg, they said.

A constable had a close shave after a bullet hit his bulletproof jacket.

Police said the two men were involved in recent firing incidents in a gym in outer Delhi and an attack on a businessman in east Delhi’s Vinod Nagar, where shots were fired to demand extortion money.

According to officials, the anti-narcotics team of North Delhi received information that the suspects would arrive near Hiranki Mor. “A trap was laid in the area. When the police attempted to intercept them, the suspects opened fire, prompting retaliation by the police team,” said the source.

One accused was injured in the retaliatory firing and was taken to a nearby hospital, while his associate was apprehended on the spot, police said, adding that two pistols and live cartridges were seized from them.