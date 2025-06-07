Police cannot interfere with court’s injunctions, says Telangana HC

Hyderabad: Telangana High Court, in a recent hearing, reprimanded the Shadnagar police for interfering with a civil court injunction.

It was hearing a petition filed by a landowner whose workers were detained by the Shadnagar police and an earthmoving vehicle seized, even after he had secured a favourable mandate for his land.

Police stated that their investigation revealed the land in question belonged to another party, and hence, action against the petitioner was initiated.

However, Justice T Vinod Kumar emphasised that once an injunction is passed by a civil court and upheld by a higher court, it cannot be overruled through independent police findings.

The court observed that the Shadnagar police had exceeded their authority and their non-compliance to the civil court’s ruling amounted to contempt.

The court disposed of the writ petition and directed the Shadnagar police to act in accordance to the law and to not interfere with civil proceedings.