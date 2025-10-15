Mumbai: Controversial social media influencer Faizan Ansari has lodged a First Information Report (FIR) against Bigg Boss 19 contestant Tanya Mittal in Gwalior. According to the complaint, Tanya’s statements about her luxurious lifestyle are exaggerated and misleading, allegedly bringing disrepute to the city.

In a video that is rapidly going viral, Faizan Ansari revealed that he submitted a written complaint to the Divisional Commissioner’s office. He claimed that Tanya’s portrayal as a “rich girl” is not only misleading but also sends a “negative message to society.” He urged the authorities to take immediate action, stating that her behaviour tarnishes the reputation of both the city and its residents.

Faizan also alleged that Tanya Mittal had defamed his friend Balraj Singh, her ex-boyfriend, and had even falsely implicated him in allegations that led to his arrest.

Breaking and Huge

An FIR lodged against #TanyaMittal

A Social Media influencer Faizan Ansari lodged FIR to @GwaliorSp

He claimed that #TanyaMittal defame his friend Balraj Singh (Ex BF of Tanya)

And jailed him in false allegations

Big Trouble for Tanya#BiggBoss19 #BiggBoss… pic.twitter.com/bQDqtAtBkb — BIGGBOSSFC (@BIGGBOSSOFC) October 15, 2025

Tanya Mittal’s big claims on Bigg Boss 19

Tanya Mittal’s viral claims have grabbed headlines ever since she entered the Bigg Boss 19 house. Known for her larger-than-life persona, she has shared stories about her lifestyle that have sparked both amusement and criticism online.

Among her statements, Tanya described her home as “more beautiful and expensive than any five-star or seven-star hotel,” calling it “heaven on earth.” She also claimed to have “150 bodyguards” and numerous servants attending to her needs around the clock. These remarks quickly became fodder for memes and online jokes.

Tanya’s extravagant lifestyle tales did not stop there. She mentioned traveling “to Agra just to drink coffee,” visiting “Delhi only to eat daal in luxury hotels,” and even going “to Dubai just to eat baklava,” with the biscuits she consumes allegedly imported from London.

While these claims made Tanya one of the most talked-about contestants of Bigg Boss 19, they also attracted widespread trolling. Now, the controversy has escalated to a legal issue with the filing of an FIR.

As the story unfolds, all eyes are on how Tanya Mittal’s team will respond to the allegations. Will they dismiss it as baseless, or will they provide evidence to counter the claims? Only time will tell.