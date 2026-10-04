Police conduct mock drill at Makkah Masjid in Hyderabad

Hyderabad: The Telangana Police’s Organisation for Counter Terrorist Operations (OCTOPUS) conducted a mock drill at the historic Makkah Masjid located in Hyderabad’s Old City area late Saturday night, October 3. The drill aimed at preparing police and security personnel for emergencies.

The exercise focused on strengthening the readiness of security teams and improving their ability to respond quickly in critical situations.

The OCTOPUS police conducted a mock drill at the historic Makkah Masjid in Old City of Hyderabad. The drill was aimed to prepare police and security personnel for emergency situations. pic.twitter.com/DA5TStmZDq — The Siasat Daily (@TheSiasatDaily) October 4, 2026

Rehearsal in full swing at Makkah Masjid in Hyderabad

Personnel from different police and security departments took part in the exercise at the mosque. As part of the drill, the teams practised emergency response procedures, security measures and rescue operations.

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The mock drill also aimed to improve coordination among the participating departments.

OCTOPUS is an elite Special Commando Force of Telangana Police, mandated to thwart any possible terror attacks within the state’s jurisdiction.