‘Police failure,’ says BRS on Hyderabad’s Rs 12,000 crore drug bust

Hyderabad: The Maharashtra police on Monday, September 7, said that in connection with the recent drug bust at a pharmaceutical factory in Telangana’s Cherlapalli, which led to the seizure of drugs worth Rs 12,000 crore, they had been conducting extensive surveillance at the facility for over a month before the raid, with officers going undercover as drivers and daily-wage labourers.

The drug racket came to light with the arrest of a Bangladeshi woman on August 8. Previously, 10 people were arrested in connection with the case.

The police also seized 27 mobile phones, 3 four-wheelers, a two-wheeler, and 4 electric scales used by the accused.

Meanwhile, Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) working president KT Rama Rao (KTR) alleged the raid was the second-largest drug bust in the country and accused the Congress government and Telangana’s Elite Action Group for Drug Law Enforcement (EAGLE) of intelligence failure.

“I want to ask the CM if he has any shame. I seriously doubt that he was busy with collections and turning a blind eye to the manufacture of drugs right under his nose. What were the EAGLE and HYDRAA doing? Has the entire police intelligence failed?” he asked while addressing the media at Telangana Bhavan on Monday.