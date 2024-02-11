Police issues notice to Balka Suman for remarks against Telangana CM

Hyderabad: Following remarks made by former BRS MLA Balka Suman criticizing Chief Minister Revanth Reddy and the Congress government, police issued notices to the lawmaker on Sunday, February 11.

He allegedly made derogatory comments against CM Revanth Reddy and threatened of ‘slapping him with a shoe’.

The development came after a complaint was lodged by Pudari Thirupathi of Mancherial town. The police have filed an FIR against Suman under IPC Sections 294 (uttering obscene words), 504 (intentional insult with intent to provoke breach of peace), and 506 (criminal intimidation), according to reports.

Responding to the notice, he claimed that the government was filing baseless cases against him. He outlined how BRS had faced numerous cases during the Telangana movement and said that he was not afraid of such cases.

The former Chennur MLA called the Chief Minister a criminal after receiving the notice, stating that he was involved in the cash-for-vote case. He also criticized the Congress governments for failing to implement welfare schemes.

While talking to the media, Suman argued that if the government could register cases against him for his comments, then it should do the same to Congress leaders who made abusive remarks about the former Chief Minister, K. Chandrashekhar Rao. He alleged that there were no complaints filed against the congress leaders who used obscene language against KCR.

He further said that Bhartiya Rashtra Samithi (BRS) would not keep quiet if Congress leaders made any abusive remarks about KCR. Suman said that the people of Telangana would teach the Congress government a lesson.