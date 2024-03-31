Hyderabad: 4 held for assault on inter-faith couple near Charminar

Hyderabad: The Hyderabad Police has apprehended four individuals accused of assaulting an inter-religion couple near Charminar. Police also seized two mobile phones from which they had captured a video that went viral.

In the video, the assailants approach a man who is seen carrying a baby and accompanied by his burqa-clad partner. Assuming the man to be of a different faith, they struck him repeatedly at Charminar. The woman attempts to intervene, but despite that the accused continue to harass the man and try to take the baby away from him.

The sub-inspector of police at Charminar Police Station registered a suo-moto complaint under sections 323, 504, 295-A, and 34 of the Indian Penal Code as well as Section 75 of the Juvenile Justice Act based on the video clip.

Four special teams were formed to nab the accused.

Charminar police nabbed one of the accused in the early hours of Friday. The accused was identified as Shaik Ayan, 19. Following his lead, the police further apprehended Syed Firdous, 19, Mohammed Shabaz, 19, and Mohammed Farhan Ahmed, 19.