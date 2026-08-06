Police order mosques to remove loudspeakers in parts of Bengal

Kolkata: In parts of West Bengal, police approached mosques and verbally ordered them to limit and take down loudspeakers, and install sound boxes after removing the loudspeakers from the top of the structures.

However, without an official written order, mosque committees have raised doubts regarding the directions. While in some places officials directly approached mosques, in Kolkata several religious institutions were called to the Parnasree Police Station for a meeting on the night of August 3.

According to a representative of Garagchha Jama Masjid, representatives of eight mosque committees and one shrine attended the discussion with 12 temple committees.

Police officials reportedly told the members that loudspeakers from mosques must be removed by August 4. When asked for a written copy of the government notification, the authorities failed to produce one and just conveyed the directions verbally.

The newly elected Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) West Bengal government, in its first cabinet meeting, had proposed enforcement of noise pollution regulations in religious institutions. The state police were subsequently asked to ensure the institutions adhered to the prescribed West Bengal Pollution Control Board noise limits (55 decibels during the day and 45 decibels at night in residential neighbourhoods).

Local residents claimed that mosques were already complying with the noise levels and government orders, even allowing officials to inspect the loudspeakers’ sound systems. “We have been following all the prescribed rules regarding noise levels. We do not understand why there is now a sudden instruction to remove the loudspeakers,” one resident said.

General secretary of the All Bengal Imam and Muezzin Association, Nijamuddin Biswas, echoed the claims, questioning the manner of removal.

“The police approached mosque committees and asked them to remove the loudspeakers, so many are doing so. But there should be a proper system to measure decibel levels at both mosques and temples,” Biswas told The Indian Express.

“If the sound exceeds the permissible limit, it should be reduced. The law prescribes noise limits; it does not say loudspeakers must be removed altogether.”

Siddiqullah Chowdhury, president of Jamiat Ulema-e-Hind, West Bengal, also raised objections, stating that no written order says mosques are to remove mikes as well. “The courts have put in sound limits; nowhere is it written that mosques will have to remove mikes. We will oppose this move by the police,” he said.

‘Not aimed at any particular community’

Agnimitra Paul, Urban Development Minister, said the move was not targeting any particular community, adding that temples and other religious places are also asked to follow instructions. “It is not only for mosques. The cabinet decided to enforce noise restriction guidelines in religious places. It is a part of that initiative. Not only mosques, but temples and other religious places will also have to abide by the restrictions. We will not allow anyone to violate it,” he said.

Several mosque committees in West Bengal have alleged that police verbally asked them to remove loudspeakers from mosques without issuing any written order. Representatives of the committees claimed they were instructed during meetings at police stations and were not shown any… pic.twitter.com/gE8CtZJqis — The Observer Post (@TheObserverPost) August 5, 2026

Will move Calcutta HC, says ISF leader

All India Secular Front leader Naushad Siddiqui told reporters that he has been receiving calls regarding the matter, adding that he will move the Calcutta High Court as there has been no written order from the police.

“I have been receiving numerous calls from local residents informing me that the police summoned the mosque committee and asked them to remove the microphones and loudspeakers, said Siddiqui. “When they asked the police for a specific order or notification—inquiring about the basis for this demand—no such order could be produced. The police simply stated, ‘We have said it, so it must be done.'”

The ISF MLA said if the loudspeakers are to be removed, then a written order must be issued and the authorities themselves should come and remove them. “I advised the people not to engage in a confrontation with the administration, as the BJP is currently under pressure in Bengal,” Siddiqui said.

#WATCH | Kolkata | ISF (Indian Secular Front) MLA Naushad Siddiqui says, "I have been receiving numerous calls from local residents informing me that the police summoned the mosque committee and asked them to remove the microphones and loudspeakers. When they asked the police for… pic.twitter.com/8pPgqjaXnb — ANI (@ANI) August 6, 2026

Former Trinamool Congress (TMC) rebel and current National Citizens Party of India (NCPI) member, Murshidabad MP Abu Taher Khan, said that any restrictions must be implemented uniformly across all institutions.

“Whatever the rule, it should be for all. There will be no mikes in mosques, but another community will play loudspeakers for four days. This is not acceptable, and we will oppose it. For years, mikes have been played in mosques, keeping in mind the noise pollution levels. I have already said that any action against the Muslim, I will fight for it,” said Khan.