Police personnel’s inspiring stories of courage, grit deserve heartfelt gratitude, says Kharge

Police Commemoration Day i.e., October 21 is observed across the country and homage is paid to police martyrs with the main function organised at National Police Memorial.

Photo of Indo-Asian News Service Indo-Asian News Service Follow on Twitter |   Posted by Marziya Sharif  |   Published: 21st October 2023 12:54 pm IST
Kharge
Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge addresses a public meeting at Chevella, in Ranga Reddy on Saturday.(ANI Photo)

New Delhi: Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge on Saturday paid tributes to police personnel on Police Commemoration Day and said that their inspiring stories of courage and grit deserve a heartfelt gratitude.

Subhan Bakery - Instagram Commercial

In a post on X, formerly Twitter, Kharge said, “On Police Commemoration Day, our salutations to the supreme sacrifice and indomitable valour of our bravehearts who protect us, every second of the day.”

Also Read
Group insurance amount to slain Karnataka cops hiked from Rs 20L to Rs 50L: CM

“Their inspiring stories of courage and grit, their selfless service during humanitarian crisis and their unsaid contribution to our safety deserve a heartfelt gratitude. Jai Hind,” he said hailing their role.

MS Education Academy

Police Commemoration Day i.e., October 21 is observed across the country and homage is paid to police martyrs with the main function organised at National Police Memorial which is customarily presided over by the Union Home Minister.

Tags
Photo of Indo-Asian News Service Indo-Asian News Service Follow on Twitter |   Posted by Marziya Sharif  |   Published: 21st October 2023 12:54 pm IST

Get the news updates on WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest India updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Photo of Indo-Asian News Service

Indo-Asian News Service

Indo-Asian News Service or IANS is a private Indian news agency. It was founded in 1986 by Indian American publisher Gopal Raju as the "India Abroad News Service" and later renamed. The service reports news, views and analysis from the subcontinent about the country, across a wide range of subjects.
Back to top button