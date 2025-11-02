Police raid 39 farmhouses in Hyderabad; seize alcohol, hookah

Hyderabad: The city police, on Saturday, November 1, conducted surprise checks at 39 farmhouses located in Mudimyal and Tolkatta villages of Moinabad, Ranga Reddy district, and found several violations, including the consumption of alcohol and hookah.

In Tolkatta village, police raided Azeemuddin Farmhouse, where illegal consumption of hookah was discovered. In Pranava Villa Hills, 18 beer bottles, including one whisky, were seized.

Police busted an unauthorised event at 12 Farm, where 29 people were found consuming alcohol amid loud music and firecrackers. A drug test was conducted, but none tested positive, officials said.

Another unauthorised event was raided at Rithika Farmhouse located in Mudimyal village. The event was attended by 150 students of Slate School Children who were ferried in ten school buses. A few members allegedly consumed alcohol, police said.

Besides the farmhouse raids, police conducted drunk driving checks on 120 four-wheelers, 30 three-wheelers and 15 two-wheelers. Three vehicles were booked and fined Rs 30,000.

Police have registered four cases against the organisers and farmhouse owners for the violations.

The farmhouse managements were cautioned to obtain prior permission for any events and to secure necessary excise approvals if liquor is to be served. Authorities warned that strict action would be taken against any violations.