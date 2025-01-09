Police thrash 2 drivers for not carrying documents in Telangana’s Balkonda

Hyderabad: A shocking incident has surfaced from Nizamabad district in Telangana where two drivers were allegedly beaten up by a Balkonda sub-inspector for not carrying relevant documents.

Detailing the event, Majlis Bachao Tehreek (MBT) spokesperson Amjad Ullah Khan said in an X post that Shaik Raheem and Mohammed Hafeez, who are in the business of transporting old oil, were travelling in their vehicle in Balkonda when they were stopped by the police.

Raheem and Hafeez, who did not have relevant documents, did not stop and tried to pass fearing police action. They were however caught by the Telangana police and beaten up brutally.

The MBT spokesperson also attached a video of one of the grievously injured victims, Raheem, lying on a stretcher and unable to talk.

In another video, Khan spoke to the younger brother of Raheem, Sheikh Abdul Rehman who stated that his brother and Hafeez were beaten black and blue by the police.

“The police did not care and beat them ruthlessly. My brother (Raheem) had a fractured hand and he was hit by a gas pipe repeatedly,” Rehman told Khan over the phone.

Raheem and Hafeez are currently undergoing treatment at the Nizamabad government hospital.

When Siasat.com enquired to Balkonda police about the incident, they categorically denied the allegations and said no such incident took place.