Telangana police official held for demanding Rs 4 lakh bribe

Hyderabad: The circle inspector of police in Thorrur, Mahabubabad district of Telangana have been arrested on Monday, January 6 by the Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) for allegedly demanding a bribe of Rs. 4,00,000.

The accused have been identified as Karri Jagadish.

According to reports, the Telangana police official reportedly sought the sum to influence the police in a case filed against the complainant by instructing the sub-inspector of police, Danthalapalli to not arrest the individual and to issue a BNSS notice instead.

Based on the complaint, ACB launched an investigation which revealed that the circle inspector initially accepted Rs. 2,00,000 as part of the bribe and later demanded the remaining amount. His actions were deemed to violate his duty, as he sought personal gain by influencing official procedures.

Following the arrest, the accused Telangana police officer will be produced before the court.

A case has been registered and further investigation is ongoing.

Citizens can report incidents of bribery by calling at the hotline 1064.

Telangana ACB achieves 64 pc conviction rate in 2024

In 2024, Telangana ACB registered a total of 152 cases, in which 223 accused were arrested. Among them were 129 trap cases involving the arrest of 200 accused (159 government servants), 11 disproportionate assets cases against government servants, and 12 cases of criminal misconduct by government servants in which 18 were arrested.

In the trap cases booked in 2024, Telangana ACB seized a total of Rs 82,78,000, of which Rs 64,80,000 has been reimbursed to the complainants. Properties worth Rs 97,42,67,000 of the accused in disproportionate assets cases were attached in 2024.

In 2024, Telangana ACB also conducted 11 regular enquiries into allegations of corruption, and 29 surprise checks were conducted on various offices.