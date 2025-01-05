Police vehicle of Dy CM Bhatti’s convoy overturns in Telangana

Hyderabad: A police patrol vehicle in Telangana deputy chief minister Mallu Bhatti Vikramarka’s convoy overturned after meeting with an accident on Sunday, January 5, 2025, at Pembarthi village in Jangaon district.

Two officers, Jangaon police sub-inspector Chennakeshavulu and the police driver sustained minor injuries from the accident. The injured officers were shifted to the hospital for medical care.

The vehicle was part of the convoy which was travelling to Warangal, where the deputy CM was conducting a district tour.

The police patrol van was destroyed in the accident with its windscreens broken completely and the exterior of the vehicle destroyed.

Speeding car crashes in Jubilee Hills

A speeding car crashed onto the median near KBR Park in Jubilee Hills of Hyderabad in the early hours of Sunday.

The car driver was reportedly racing with another vehicle. A video of the damaged car is circulating on social media.

The Banjara Hills police are yet to register a case regarding the accident. This is the latest incident of a car crashing near the KBR Park. In November 2024, a speeding Porsche car crashed into the grill of the Park in Hyderabad.