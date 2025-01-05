‘Traitor of farmers,’ KTR lashes out on Telangana CM

Hyderabad: Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) working president KT Rama Rao (KTR) on Sunday, January 5 labelled chief minister A Revanth Reddy as a “traitor” of farmers in Telangana.

KTR criticised the chief minister over the Indiramma Bharosa scheme stating that the Telangana government has cheated the farmers by restricting the Rythu Bharosa investment support to Rs 12,000 per acre per annum, instead of the promised Rs 15,000. He reminded the chief minister when the latter was then Telangana Pradesh Congress Committee (TPCC) president promised to provide Rs 15,000 per acre per annum to farmers and another Rs 12,000 per annum to farm labourers.

Responding to the Telangana cabinet’s decision on Rythu Bharosa, the Sircilla MLA criticised the Congress for failing to implement a single farmer-centric scheme despite repeated pleas.

In a post on X, the former Telangana minister said, “The Congress is synonymous with fraud and deceit.” He compared the party to “a useless relative who is a burden on the family” and Revanth Reddy as “a traitor to farmers.”

KTR said the much-publicised Warangal Rythu Declaration and Rahul Gandhi’s promises to farmers were hollow and had no meaning.

Telangana cabinet decision on Rythu Bharosa

KTR’s reaction comes after the Telangana government announced on January 4 that farmers in Telangana will receive Rs 12,000 per acre annually under the Rythu Bharosa scheme, an increase from the current Rs 10,000. Further, families of landless farm labourers will receive a similar amount annually under the newly introduced Indiramma Atmeeya Bharosa scheme. These schemes will be implemented starting January 26.

Following the cabinet meeting, CM Revanth criticised the Opposition for spreading ‘misinformation’ about Rythu Bharosa. He clarified that the scheme would provide financial assistance without any conditions.

“The scheme will now cover all cultivable lands without imposing conditions. However, lands designated for non-agricultural uses — such as mining, real estate, industrial projects, and residential purposes — along with government-acquired lands, will be excluded,” CM Revanth said. He also urged individuals who had previously received Rythu Bandhu benefits for lands acquired by the government to disclose relevant details and cooperate with the authorities.