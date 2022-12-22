Police yet to file charge sheet in Secunderabad lodge fire case

Hyderabad: Hundred days have passed following the fire incident at the Hotel Ruby at Secunderabad that claimed lives of eight persons and left 11 persons injured. The police are however yet to file a charge sheet in the case.

Eight persons including a woman staying in a four-storeyed hotel were killed in the fire that started in an electrical vehicle bike showroom and spread upstairs. Most of the victims died of suffocation as thick plumes of smoke. The fire started in the cellar of the EV bike showroom and spread to the upper floors. The incident happened on September 12.

The police had arrested Rajneeth Singh, who owned the building, his two sons Suneet Singh and Supreet Singh, who operated the e-bikes showroom and two-wheeler finance businesses. Manager of the Hotel N. Sudarshan Naidu, Jaspal Singh Gulati, cashier in the e-bike showroom, in the case.The police pressed charges of culpable homicide not amounting to murder (304 Part II), (voluntarily causing hurt by dangerous weapons or means) 324 and under provisions of The Explosives Act.

Soon after the incident the police took up investigation and sought help from different departments to inspect the scene of the incident and submit their reports. The Revenue Department conducted an enquiry, the forensic laboratory and the GHMC officials visited the department and did an enquiry.

Sources said the police are awaiting reports from Forensic Science Laboratory, the Revenue Divisional Officer and Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation to finalize and file the charge sheet.

“We are waiting for the reports from the revenue, forensic laboratory and GHMC. After getting it we will finalize and file the charge sheet in the case,” said Deepti Chandana, DCP (North) Hyderabad.