‘Political hit job’: Bandi Sanjay on son’s POCSO case before PM Modi’s Hyderabad visit

Hyderabad: Calling the POCSO case registered against his son a “political hit job” aimed at maligning him ahead of Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s public meeting in Hyderabad, Union Minister Bandi Sanjay Kumar, on Saturday, May 9, accused political opponents of targeting his family to damage his image.

“It is evident that this is a political hit job aimed at maligning me personally ahead of tomorrow’s public meeting of Hon’ble Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi ji,” Kumar said in a statement posted on X late Saturday night.

The statement came a day after a case under the POCSO Act was registered against Kumar’s son, Bhageerath, following allegations made by the family of a 17-year-old girl.

In view of the recent baseless allegations, I wish to state that I have always respected the law and abided by the Constitution throughout my public life. I have lived without any stain and continue to place complete faith in the judiciary.



Dragging children and family members… — Bandi Sanjay Kumar (@bandisanjay_bjp) May 9, 2026

According to the girl’s mother, Bhageerath, who was allegedly in a relationship with her daughter, sexually harassed the minor. Police officials said the alleged relationship began around seven to eight months ago. The girl, a student, is yet to be formally examined by investigators.

Kumar, however, maintained that he had always respected the law and continued to place faith in the judiciary.

“I have always respected the law and abided by the Constitution throughout my public life. I have lived without any stain and continue to place complete faith in the judiciary,” he said.

Also Read POCSO FIR against Bandi Sanjay’s son in Hyderabad

He accused political rivals of dragging family members into political battles because they lacked the courage to fight him directly.

“Dragging children and family members into political battles only reflects the desperation of those who lack the courage to fight me politically,” he said.

Referring to his political rise from grassroots leadership to the Union Cabinet, Kumar said some forces were unable to accept the emergence of a backward-class leader who had risen through public support and hard work.

“Some forces are unable to digest the rise of a BC leader who came from the grassroots level, served as a Corporator, and rose step by step to become a Union Minister through hard work and public support,” he stated.

Expressing confidence in the legal process, Kumar said the judiciary would determine “what is right and what is wrong” and added that “time will answer every allegation and expose every conspiracy.”

Bhageerath’s counter complaint

Meanwhile, Bhageerath filed a counter-complaint with police in Karimnagar alleging extortion and intimidation by the girl and her parents.

In his complaint, he said the girl became acquainted with him and invited him to family functions and group gatherings. Believing the family to be trustworthy, he said he accompanied them to social events and visits to holy places as part of a friends’ group.

Bhageerath alleged that the girl’s family later pressured him to marry her and demanded money after he refused. He claimed that he paid Rs 50,000 to the girl’s father out of fear, but the family later demanded Rs 5 crore and threatened to file false complaints if he failed to comply.

The controversy has triggered a political storm in Telangana, with opposition parties attacking the BJP leadership over the case.

BRS questions BJP, Congress

K. T. Rama Rao, working president of the Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS), criticised the handling of the POCSO case and questioned the BJP leadership’s response.

“Prime Minister Narendra Modi, is your ‘Beti Bachao’ campaign limited to being just a slogan?” Rao said in a statement.

He also questioned whether Kumar would continue in office amid the allegations and targeted Congress leader Rahul Gandhi over his silence on the issue.

“Rahul Gandhi stood by the victim in the Unnao case. Will he now come to Hyderabad and stand by this victim as well? Or does your sense of justice not apply to victims in Telangana?” Rao asked.

Police said further investigation into the case is underway.