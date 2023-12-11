Politicians, celebrities call on ex-CM KCR at Hyderabad hospital

Hyderabad: Several politicians and celebrities made their way to Yashoda Hospital here on Monday, December 11, where former chief minister and Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) supremo K Chandrashekar Rao is recovering from hip replacement surgery.
Telugu Desam Party (TDP) president Chandrababu Naidu met KCR and inquired about his well being. The two seasoned politicians, who have been at loggerheads for many years, greeted each other. Naidu wished him a speedy recovery.
Telangana deputy chief minister Bhatti Vikramarka Mallu also visited KCR and wished him good health.
Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) Telangana president Dr RS Praveen Kumar also visited the former Telangana CM and inquired about his health condition.
Bhim Army chief Chandra Shekhar Azad also visited the BRS supremo on Monday and wished him a speedy recovery.
Apart from politicians, film stars such as Chiranjeevi and Prakash Raj also visited the former chief minister. They also met BRS working president KT Rama Rao and K Kavitha.
On Sunday, chief minister Revanth Reddy along with minister Danasari Anasuya Seethakka and former minister Mohammad Shabbir visited KCR after a hip replacement surgery. The new CM wished that KCR recovered fast and attended the Assembly session to offer his “valuable advice” for “providing good governance to the people of Telangana.”
KCR’s health condition
KCR underwent hip replacement surgery after he had a fall in the washroom on December 8.
Post-surgery, KCR’s condition has been closely monitored by a team of doctors. The medical professionals have said that his recovery process is progressing well.
Dr Praveen Rao, from the medical team at Yashoda, said that KCR has shown physical and mental strength during the recovery phase, an encouraging sign for someone who has just undergone such a major surgery.