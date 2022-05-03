Politics of isolation going on in India not welcome: Mamata

Photo of PTI PTI|   Published: 3rd May 2022 2:52 pm IST
WB CM Mamata Banerjee during a rally for state Assembly polls, in North 24 Parganas. (file) (Source:PTI)

Kolkata: Describing the current situation in the country as “not fine”, West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Tuesday asserted that the “politics of isolation” going on in the country is not welcome.

Participating in the prayer for Eid-ul-Fitr held on a rain-drenched Red Road here, Banerjee urged the people gathered there not to be scared but to be united for a better future.

“The situation in the country is not fine. The policy of divide and rule and politics of isolation going on in the country are not correct. Do not be scared and keep on fighting,” she said.

Addressing a gathering of around 14,000 people for the Eid prayer on Red Road, Banerjee assured them that “neither I nor my party nor my government will do anything which will make you sad”.

