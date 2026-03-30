Polls for Chairperson, Vice-Chairperson posts in 3 Telangana ULBs on April 4

Hyderabad: The Telangana State Election Commission (SEC) on Monday, March 30, announced elections to fill vacant Chairperson and Vice-Chairperson posts in three municipalities – Kyathanpally in Mancherial district, Ibrahimpatnam in Rangareddy district and Khanapur in Nirmal district – with the elections scheduled to be held on April 4.

According to separate notifications issued for each municipality by State Election Commissioner A Rani Kumudini, the elections have been ordered under the provisions of the Telangana Municipalities Act, 2019, and the Telangana Municipalities (Election of Municipal Chairperson, Vice-Chairperson and Municipal Corporations Mayor, Deputy Mayor) Rules, 2020, to fill sudden vacancies in all three municipalities.

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The District Collectors of Mancheriall, Rangareddy and Nirmal, who are also the respective District Election Officers, have been directed to issue notice of the special meeting by April 2. Elected ward members are required to take their oath on April 4 at 11 am, following which the special meeting to elect the Chairperson and Vice-Chairperson will be held the same day at 12.30 pm.

The commission has clarified that the Vice-Chairperson election cannot be conducted until the Chairperson election has been completed. In the event the election is postponed for any reason, it must be conducted the following day, April 5.