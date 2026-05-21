Ponnam asks BC Gurukuls to prepare students for competitive exams from Class 8

Hyderabad: Telangana BC Welfare Minister Ponnam Prabhakar has directed officials of the Mahatma Jyotiba Phule BC Welfare Residential Educational Institutions Society (MJPTBCWREIS) to ensure that students in these Gurukuls are prepared for competitive examinations like NEET and EAMCET from Class 8 onwards.

He announced that computer laboratories would be established in every Gurukul and said that he would personally visit Gurukuls across the state.

Ponnam Prabhakar held a review meeting on Thursday, May 21, to assess the performance of BC Gurukuls in the SSC and Intermediate examinations.

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While congratulating the schools that achieved a 100 per cent pass rate, he admonished the principals of schools where the pass percentage was low, instructing them to ensure better results in the upcoming academic year.

He expressed hope that in the 2026–27 academic year, all Gurukuls under the BC (Backward Classes) Welfare Department would achieve even greater success and function with enhanced efficiency.

He congratulated the principals on achieving a 98.45 per cent pass rate in the SSC examinations. He also expressed delight over 9,788 students securing marks above 500 and 204 Gurukuls achieving 100 per cent results.

He noted that 4,183 students secured marks above 900, and 496 students secured marks above 980 in the intermediate exams.

He issued a warning to those Gurukuls that recorded a low pass percentage in the intermediate examinations.

He was informed that the BC Gurukuls recorded pass percentage of 90.31 per cent for intermediate second year, 97.72 per cent for vocational second year, 85.80 per cent for intermediate first year, and 95.81 per cent for vocational first year.

Observing that students spend more time with their teachers than with their own parents, he urged the staff to look after the students like their own children. He emphasised that teachers serve as the guiding compass for their students.

Ponnam also mandated that parent-teacher meetings should be made compulsory in order to build a strong brand image for the MJPTBCWREIS institutions.