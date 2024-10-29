Ponnam seeks swift action on drainage works in Hyderabad ahead of monsoon

Hyderabad: Hyderabad district in-charge minister Ponnam Prabhakar has directed officials to expedite the construction of drainage systems in 23 critical areas identified for waterlogging, aiming to mitigate issues during the upcoming monsoon season.

This initiative is part of a broader action plan to ensure that the city does not face disruptions due to stagnant water. Currently, there are 141 identified waterlogging points across Hyderabad that have been causing significant traffic disruptions during rainfall.

The minister emphasized the need for immediate action to eliminate these points and facilitate the smooth flow of rainwater into stormwater drains.

Pending projects in Hyderabad discussed

On Monday, October 28, Prabhakar held a review meeting with senior officials from the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) and other departments.

Discussions focused on pending construction projects, including flyovers and drainage systems, to address the increasing traffic congestion in the city. As part of the Strategic Road Development Plan (SRDP), the government has initiated 48 flyover projects, with 36 already completed.

Ongoing projects include the Amberpet flyover and Uppal-Narapalli bridge, which are crucial for improving traffic flow in high-density areas.

The minister instructed officials to ensure that all construction activities are expedited and completed before the onset of heavy rains.

This includes coordinating with various departments for the timely completion of pending works and addressing any emergencies that may arise during the monsoon.

Additionally, mobile emergency response teams have been established to operate around the clock, ready to tackle any waterlogging or flooding emergencies as they occur. The GHMC has also conducted audits of drainage systems to identify vulnerable spots prone to flooding.

Furthermore, authorities have been urged to educate citizens about precautions against vector-borne diseases like malaria and dengue, which can proliferate in stagnant water conditions.