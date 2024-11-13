Ponting reacts after Kohli comment sparks furious response from Gambhir

New Delhi: Former Australia captain Ricky Ponting has reacted to India head coach Gautam Gambhir’s response to his comments regarding Virat Kohli’s form ahead of Border-Gavaskar series, and said he is not surprised by Gambhir’s reaction, calling him a “prickly character”.

During the episode of the ICC Review last week, Ponting had raised concerns over Kohli’s form, saying, “I saw a stat the other day about Virat, it said he’s only scored two (three) Test hundreds in the last five years. That didn’t seem right to me, but if that is right, then that is, I mean, that’s a concern”.

When asked about Ponting’s remark during the pre-departure presser, Gambhir retorted by saying, “What does Ricky Ponting have to do with Indian cricket? He should be talking about Australia.”

Clarifying on his comments that irked India head coach, while speaking to 7News, Ponting stated, “I said I would be concerned (about his form). But I think if you ask Virat, I’m sure Virat would be a little bit concerned that he hasn’t been able to make the same amount of hundreds as he has in previous years.”

“In no way was it a dig at him. I actually followed it up by saying he’s played well in Australia and he’ll be keen to bounce back over here. So, it’s amazing how little things can get cut up, but he’s a class player and he’s played well in Australia in the past,” he added.

The Aussie great went on to say that he was a little taken aback by the response to his remarks but that it was likely to be expected of Gambhir.

“I was surprised to read the reaction but knowing the coach, Gautam Gambhir… he’s quite a prickly character, so I’m not surprised it was him who said something back,” Ponting said.