Pooja Hegde, Dulquer Salmaan to pair up in upcoming film

New Delhi: Actor Pooja Hegde will star alongside Dulquer Salmaan in his next feature film, the makers have announced.

The yet-untitled movie is Salmaan’s 41st feature project and will be directed by Ravi Nelakuditi, who earlier helmed Mahesh Babu-starrer “Sarkaru Vaari Paata” (2022). It will be produced by SLV Cinemas.

The banner shared a video on Instagram from the sets of the upcoming film on Wednesday to announce Hedge’s casting.

“Welcoming the enchanting @hedgepooja on board for #DQ41. DQ and Pooja’s chemistry will be magical on the big screens,” the studio captioned the post.

The video showed Salmaan and Hegde looking at their camera footages and some behind the scenes banter among the stars while the words “Welcome on board Pooja Hedge” flashed across the screen.

Hedge was last seen in the 2025 Tamil film “Retro”, co-starring Suriya, and the Hindi film “Deva” with Shahid Kapoor.

Salmaan most recently appeared in a cameo in Kalyani Priyadarshan’s superhero movie “Lokah: Chapter 1 – Chandra”, which he also produced through his production company Wayfarer Films.