Pooja Hegde sues critic for spreading false suicide claims

Mumbai: In a bold move against false allegations, Bollywood stars Pooja Hegde and Kriti Sanon have filed a lawsuit against UAE-based critic Umair Sandhu, who is known for his controversial comments and film ratings. The actresses are fighting back against the spread of damaging rumours that have harmed their reputations.

Umair Sandhu recently reached a new low, claiming that Pooja Hegde attempted suicide. The heartbreaking post read, “Breaking news: #PoojaHegde tried to do suicide today afternoon. Thank God, her family members saved her. Details are coming!! As per her brother, she was in severe depression for the last 2 weeks.”

Breaking news 🗞️: #PoojaHegde tried to do suicide today afternoon. Thankgod, Her family members saved her. Details are coming !! As per her brother, She was in severe depression from last 2 weeks. pic.twitter.com/4E5nI5HRWQ — Umair Sandhu (@UmairSandu) July 15, 2023

Irked by these baseless accusations, Pooja Hegde quickly sent legal notice to Umair Sandhu, demanding that he stop spreading false information and apologies publicly for the harm caused by his unfounded claims.

Despite receiving the legal notice, Umair Sandhu remained unapologetic, mocking the actress with the words, “#PoojaHegde sent me Legal Notice !! Behjo Behjo Notices Flop Actresses.” Earlier Kriti Sanon also sent him notices following his post on linking her name with Prabhas.

#PoojaHegde sent me Legal Notice 😄😄😄 !! Behjo Behjo Notices Flop Actresses. pic.twitter.com/lGneUBF1zw — Umair Sandhu (@UmairSandu) July 25, 2023

He posted “LOL : #KritiSanon Just sent me defamation emails after i tweeted of her ” Broke up ” news with #Prabhas “. His dismissive attitude has enraged both fans and industry insiders.

LOL 😂 : #KritiSanon Just sent me defamation emails after i tweeted of her “ Broke up ” news with #Prabhas 🤪 pic.twitter.com/ycEFmriMiG — Umair Sandhu (@UmairSandu) July 25, 2023

Kriti Sanon was in a similar situation when Umair Sandhu incorrectly linked her name to Prabhas, implying a romantic relationship. Kriti acted quickly, sending the critic legal notices demanding that he refrain from making such damaging claims.

Beealing news : #Prabhas and #KritiSanon BROKEUP last night. Kriti was very Upset after that incident. As per insider, #Prabhas is the Top Playboy of Indian Film Industry & he used & slept with his costar actresses & moved on to Next Woman. pic.twitter.com/YedHD15Xv1 — Umair Sandhu (@UmairSandu) July 24, 2023

Unfortunately, Umair Sandhu’s irresponsible behaviour did not end there. He continued to spread malicious rumours, falsely claiming that Deepika Padukone’s bag contained drugs.”Cocaine found in #DeepikaPadukone bag today at Mumbai Airport. As per insiders from airport authorities, She gave heavy amounts to officers to hide all facts & things,” he tweeted recently.

Breaking news of this Month 📰: Cocaine found in #DeepikaPadukone beg today at Mumbai Airport. As per insiders from airport authorities, She gave heavy amounts to officers to hide all facts & things. pic.twitter.com/Xf7OZORl3X — Umair Sandhu (@UmairSandu) July 25, 2023

He did the same to Jacqueline, writing, “#JacquelineFernandez is in severe depression now a days. Because nobody is signing her in movies. She has no work. As per her makeup artist Shaan, she even tried to do suicide last month. She ate sleeping pills.”