Pope Leo XIV urges Hamas to accept Trump’s peace plan for Gaza

Vatican City: History’s first American pope repeated his call for an immediate cease-fire and the release of hostages taken by Hamas on October 7, 2023.

But Pope Leo also expressed hope for the plan to put an an end to the war as he left his country estate in Castel Gandolfo late Tuesday.

“It seems that it is a realistic proposal,” he said. “There are elements that I think are very interesting, and I hope Hamas accepts it in the established timeframe.”

Leo also expressed concern about the fate of the flotilla bringing aid to Gaza. The 50-plus boats were expected to try to breach the Israeli naval blockade overnight when they get within 150 nautical miles of Gaza.

Leo said he understood the flotilla organisers’ desire to respond to the “true humanitarian emergency” in Gaza. But he expressed concern for the potential of violence.

The Italian government has warned flotilla organisers that Israel may treat their incursion as a “hostile act” and has urged them to stop. Italy has proposed an alternative delivery site in Cyprus and then assured organisers that the Catholic Church would get it to Palestinians.