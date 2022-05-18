Popular Bollywood actor is getting married! Guess who?

Mumbai: Bollywood actor Abhay Deol, who has always kept quiet about his personal life, has now given out a hint about his marriage. The actor is known some of his great performances in movies like Zindagi na Milegi Dobara, Socha na Tha, and DevD among others. He was in a relationship with model Preeti Desai but parted ways after four years of a relationship.

The reason for his breakup is still unknown, but in an interview with a leading daily he said, “People deal with situations differently, I chose to deal with it by travelling, healing, rejuvenating, and then repeating it all over again. A lot was written about my break-up, a lot of it was bitter, but I don’t get affected by it. In an environment where people believe any publicity is good publicity, you realise there is no point getting affected by things as long as they don’t come between your relationship or work.”

But now, going by his latest interview, it seems like he has found his love yet again and is all set to take his relationship to the next level by getting married. According to the ETimes, in an interaction with the media for his upcoming movie ‘Jungle Cry’, questions were asked related to his marriage and who the girl would be, to which he was heard saying “I’m getting married!”. Yes, you read that right! He has confessed that he is tying the knot, but he did not divulge many details about the mystery woman.

On the professional front, Abhay Deol’s upcoming movie Jungle Cry, directed by Sagar Ballary, is all set to hit the screens on September 8, 2022.