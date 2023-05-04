Popular Indian Celebs: Samantha defeats Khans of Bollywood!

Hyderabad: There’s a new queen in town! It’s none other than Tollywood actress and performer Samantha who has recently made history by topping the list of popular Indian celebrities on IMDb. Samantha’s stardom has been only rising, thanks to a string of successful projects, including the chart-topping song ‘Oo Antava’ from the film Pushpa. This latest achievement, however, cements her position as one of the most talented and well-liked figures in the Indian entertainment industry.

What’s truly impressive is that Samantha defeated two of Bollywood‘s biggest names, Salman Khan and Shah Rukh Khan and other powerful Hindi actresses like Alia Bhatt and Deepika Padukone, to grab the top spot. This shows her unmatched talent, hard work, and dedication to her craft. While Salman and SRK have long dominated the Indian film industry, Samantha has emerged as an alarming force, capturing the hearts and imaginations of audiences from worldwide.

On the professional front, fans are looking forward to Samantha’s performance alongside Varun Dhawan in the Indian version of Citadel, which is set to premiere soon. And, if rumours are to be believed, she may even get to showcase her singing abilities in Pushpa 2 with a special song. Samantha has won the hearts of audiences all over the world with her incredible talent, stunning looks, and undeniable charisma. She also has Kushi alongside Vijay Deverakonda.