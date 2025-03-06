Popular Indian drama copies Kabhi Main Kabhi Tum, fans angry

Mumbai: Popular Pakistani drama Kabhi Main Kabhi Tum is back in the headlines, and this time, for an unexpected reason. Fans have noticed striking similarities between the iconic show and the latest episodes of the Indian drama Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai, starring Samridhii Shukla and Rohit Purohit.

Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai is one of the most-watched Indian serials, with its fourth-generation story of Abhira and Armaan winning hearts. However, the recent episodes have left fans disappointed, as they believe the show has blatantly copied scenes, dialogues, and even character styling from Kabhi Main Kabhi Tum.

In YRKKH, Armaan and Abhira leave the Poddar house, give up their luxuries, and start a new life in a small, rundown house, mirroring the journey of Mustafa (Fahad Mustafa) and Sharjeena (Hania Aamir) in Kabhi Main Kabhi Tum.

These two are looking cute gareebi main bhi #yrkkh pic.twitter.com/yQCYOpyEeq — _ᗩS 💫 (@Singhalpita) March 3, 2025

Someone was saying “Mujhe aadhaghanta dedo mai iss ghar ko Jannat banaduga” 🤣🤣 #yrkkh #RohitPurohit pic.twitter.com/Xn0CQaXk4F — Shristi (@yellowgoldens) March 3, 2025

bbg noticed how her once high-maintenance princess husband is now trying to adapt to the change and tackling domestic duties ☹️ #abhimaan #yrkkh pic.twitter.com/oRXxQN9udn — abhimaan truther (@lqvesiraaru) March 6, 2025

From cleaning their home to Sharjeena’s signature salwar and T-shirt look, fans have pointed out multiple instances of replication. Social media is flooded with posts calling out the alleged plagiarism, leaving Kabhi Main Kabhi Tum fans outraged.

Produced by Fahad Mustafa and Ali Kazmi under Big Bang Entertainment, Kabhi Main Kabhi Tum became the highest-rated Pakistani drama from 2021 to 2024. Directed by Badar Mehmood, the show marked Fahad Mustafa’s grand return to television after a decade, receiving massive appreciation for its gripping storyline, stellar performances, and hit soundtrack ‘Chal Diye Tum Kahan’.

The drama also crossed an incredible 1 billion views, cementing its place as a South Asian phenomenon.