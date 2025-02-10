Popular Model admits she’s in love with cricketer Babar Azam

Islamabad: Babar Azam is one of Pakistan’s biggest cricket stars. Known for his smooth batting and steady performance, he has won the hearts of millions. He started as a young boy with a dream and worked hard to become the national team’s captain. With many records to his name, people compare him to great cricketers of the past. His humble nature and calm attitude make him even more popular.

Fans love Babar both on and off the field. They closely follow his matches, endorsements, and personal life, especially his wedding rumors.

Fans Want to Know About Babar Azam’s Marriage

People have been curious about Babar Azam’s wedding for a long time. Earlier, he was linked to actress Hania Aamir, and now, model and social media influencer Dua Zahra has spoken about her admiration and love for him.

Who is Dua Zahra?

Dua Zahra is a rising model and social media star from Pakistan She has 351K Instagram followers and remains active on social media.

She recently admitted that she has a crush on Babar Azam. In an interview, she said, “Babar Azam is the one and only for me. I have a huge crush on him, and I don’t like when people troll him.” She asked people to respect him and stop criticism.

Dua Zahra also shared her thoughts on relationships and marriage. She said, “I am happily single and have never been in a relationship. I don’t believe in relationships, only in marriage.”

Babar Azam Stays Focused on Cricket

Even with all the talk about Dua Zahra’s confession, Babar Azam is focused on his career. He is preparing for the Champions Trophy 2025 and wants to lead Pakistan to victory.