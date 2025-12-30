Popular Pakistani actress from Khuda Aur Mohabbat confirms divorce

The actress, who married Kazmi in October 2022 in a wedding that went viral on social media, addressed the rumours during an Instagram question-and-answer session

Published: 30th December 2025
Image generated using AI

Islamabad: As 2025 draws to a close, the year has witnessed a wave of celebrity weddings as well as high-profile separations. The Pakistani entertainment industry, too, has seen its share of breakups. A day after cricketer Imad Wasim announced his divorce, another celebrity separation has come into the spotlight.

Pakistani actress Mehar Bano has confirmed her divorce from husband Shahrukh Ali Kazmi. The actress, who married Kazmi in October 2022 in a wedding that went viral on social media, addressed the rumours during an Instagram question-and-answer session. When a fan asked if she was still married, Mehar Bano replied with a simple “no,” putting an end to speculation surrounding her personal life.

Earlier, fans had noticed that Mehar Bano had removed all pictures with her husband from Instagram and unfollowed him, while Kazmi also deleted their photos and stopped following her.

Known for her performances in popular dramas such as Mere Paas Tum Ho, Khuda Aur Mohabbat 3, Balaa and Mere Humnasheen, Mehar Bano was recently praised for her acting in Express TV’s drama Mohalla.

Photo of Rasti Amena Rasti Amena Follow on Twitter |   Published: 30th December 2025 2:08 pm IST

Photo of Rasti Amena

Rasti Amena

Amena Rasti is a journalist from Hyderabad. She works as an editor at Entertainment & Lifestyle desk at Siasat.com. She loves to weave stories on Tollywood, Bollywood, Television, Lifestyle and… More »
