Popular Pakistani actress Shagufta Ejaz’s husband passes away

Islamabad: Popular Pakistani television star Shagufta Ejaz’s husband, Yahya Siddiqui, passed away after a prolonged battle with cancer. Ejaz confirmed the tragic news via an emotional Instagram post, requesting prayers and sharing a touching photograph of him.

“My husband Yahya Siddiqui has passed away. Kindly recite Surah Fatiha for his maghfirat,” she wrote.

Shagufta’s husband had been undergoing treatment for cancer for the past five years at a private hospital.

Just a few days before his passing, the actress celebrated their wedding anniversary in the hospital. The couple, who married a few years ago, had two daughters together while both had children from previous marriages.

Shagufta Ejaz, renowned for her roles in classic PTV Home serials of the 1980s and several Punjabi films, has been a significant figure in the Urdu drama industry. Her last television appearance was in the 2022 drama Mushkil.