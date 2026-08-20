Popular Pakistani couple’s divorce news: Finally truth revealed

Islamabad: Pakistani television’s power couple Ayeza Khan and Danish Taimoor recently found themselves at the centre of separation rumours. As speculation surrounding their marriage continued to spread online, Danish has now stepped forward to set the record straight.

Speaking to the media, Danish firmly dismissed reports claiming that he and Ayeza were heading for separation. The actor assured fans that everything was well between them.

“We are living a happy married life,” Danish said. He also described Ayeza as his life partner and the mother of his children, questioning why some people appeared unhappy to see them together.

The Jaan Nisar actor further explained that his packed work schedule leaves him with little time to react to every rumour circulating on social media. He said that he had been working day and night on his projects and did not want to pay attention to baseless reports.

What sparked the separation rumours?

Speculation about Ayeza and Danish’s marriage began after fans noticed changes to the actress’ Instagram profile. Several social media users claimed that she had removed some family pictures and had also not shared an anniversary post for Danish.

Ayeza’s absence from a special screening of Danish’s drama Humraahi added further fuel to the rumours. However, neither of these developments provided any confirmation that the couple had separated.

Before Danish addressed the matter, Ayeza had also seemingly shut down the chatter. When a fan page raised questions about the alleged separation, she reportedly responded with one word: “Fake.”

With both actors now rejecting the reports, the couple appears to have put an end to the speculation surrounding their marriage.

Ayeza Khan and Danish Taimoor tied the knot on August 8, 2014, after reportedly knowing each other for several years. They are parents to two children, daughter Hoorain and son Rayan.

The two remain among Pakistan’s most followed celebrity couples and have also appeared together in dramas such as Jab We Wed, Meharposh and Chand Tara.

Danish’s clarification confirms that the silence and reduced social media activity were not signs of a split, despite the theories circulating among fans.