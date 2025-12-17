Porter app drivers being exploited, need action: TGPWU to Telangana govt

Hyderabad: Telangana Gig and Platform Workers Union (TGPWU) has sought immediate intervention from the Telangana Labour department to address what it terms a deepening crisis among Porter drivers in the state.

In a representation submitted to the Commissioner of Labour and Additional Commissioner of Labour, the union alleged that sustained payout cuts, arbitrary account actions and lack of safety safeguards are pushing Porter’s app-based drivers into debt, mental stress and acute livelihood insecurity.​

Porter mgmt not resolving issues despite repeated complaints: TGPWU

TGPWU, which represents app-based drivers, delivery staff and home-based gig workers, said Porter management has not resolved issues despite repeated complaints from drivers.

The union has demanded restoration of fair base fares and per-kilometre rates linked to rising fuel, vehicle maintenance and living costs, along with clear, transparent pricing and a halt to sudden unilateral fare changes.

It has also called for a mandatory cancellation charge payable to drivers on customer-initiated cancellations and penalties against repeat offenders to compensate for wasted time and fuel.​

TGPWU asks for transparent grievance redressal mechanism

Another key demand is an end to what the union describes as “arbitrary account blocking and penalties on drivers without due process.”

TGPWU has asked for a transparent grievance redressal mechanism, including prior notice, disclosure of evidence and an opportunity for drivers to respond before suspension or other punitive action.

TGPWU demands for a ‘Fuel Cost Adjustment mechanism’

With rising diesel and petrol prices eroding earnings, the union has also pressed for a ‘Fuel Cost Adjustment mechanism’, on the lines of other logistics platforms, and immediate in-app reimbursement of toll charges.​

The representation further seeks payment of waiting charges when drivers are kept idle at pick-up points beyond five minutes, along with robust safety and verification measures.

TGPWU has demanded 100 per cent verified customer accounts, an effective system for flagging unsafe or abusive customers without fear of retaliation, and a 24/7 emergency helpline for drivers.

Opposition to algorithmic pressure, penalties

It has also opposed what it calls algorithmic pressure and penalties for rejecting low-fare or long-distance trips, arguing that ratings and performance metrics should not be manipulated by unrealistic customer expectations or opaque systems.​

The union has insisted that any policy change affecting drivers must involve prior consultation with stakeholders and has sought monthly meetings between Porter, government officials and union representatives to ensure transparency and accountability.

Raised issue at Praja Palana programme: TGPWU

TGPWU said it has already raised these concerns during the state’s Praja Palana public outreach programme, submitting representations to State Planning Board vice chairman G Chinna Reddy and nodal officer Divya Devarajan.

It has requested a joint meeting with Porter management and labour authorities within seven days, warning that it will intensify protests across Telangana if no corrective steps are taken.​

“Porter’s growth and profits are built on the hard work of drivers. The current system is pushing drivers into debt and insecurity. This exploitation cannot continue,” said TGPWU Founder President Shaik Salauddin, who has been leading several recent campaigns for gig and platform workers’ rights in Telangana.