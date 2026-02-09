Hyderabad: Fans remain confused as wedding rumours surrounding Pakistani stars Hania Aamir and Asim Azhar continue to intensify, with new updates surfacing almost every day. While the actress has not confirmed the reports, her playful responses to fans’ comments have only added fuel to the speculation.

Hania has been actively reacting to questions about her rumoured wedding on social media, leaving fans unsure whether she is simply teasing them or subtly hinting at something more. Although she has not denied the rumours, her replies have led many to believe she may be “spilling the beans” in her own way.

According to the latest reports circulating on several popular entertainment and lifestyle pages, Hania Aamir and Asim Azhar are expected to tie the knot in Ramzan 2026 in a private nikah ceremony. Soon after the news went viral, fans flooded the comments section of Hania’s recent post with questions about her wedding plans.

One social media user asked, “Will the nikah take place after sehri or iftaari?” to which the actress humorously replied, “Dopahar Jummah.” Another fan asked about the wedding date, and she responded, “It will be posted on some page in a day or two.”

The speculation began earlier this year when Galaxy Lollywood host Momin Ali Munshi claimed that Hania Aamir would get married in 2026. The rumours gained further momentum after the actress was reportedly seen attending a qawwali night at Asim Azhar’s house.

For now, fans are eagerly waiting for an official confirmation from Hania Aamir, hoping she will soon put an end to the speculation and make an announcement herself.