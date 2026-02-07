Hyderabad: Pakistani stars Hania Aamir and Asim Azhar are once again at the centre of wedding rumours, with speculation about their possible nikah gaining momentum on social media. The duo, who were once among Pakistan’s most talked-about celebrity couples, have recently sparked reconciliation buzz following their public appearances and subtle hints on social platforms.

The rumours intensified after several Pakistani entertainment portals reported that the pair recently hosted a Qawwali night at Asim Azhar’s residence. Visuals from the event, showing Hania and Asim dressed in coordinated black outfits, went viral online, further fuelling speculation about their relationship status.

Now, a fresh wave of claims suggests that the two may be planning to tie the knot during Ramzan 2026 in an intimate Nikah ceremony. The report was first shared by popular Pakistani entertainment and lifestyle Instagram page Irfanistan, which has over 1.6 lakh followers. The post read, “As per close sources, Hania Aamir and Asim Azhar are all set to tie the knot (Nikah) in Ramadan! The adorable couple is taking their relationship to the next level.”

However, no official confirmation has been issued by either Hania Aamir or Asim Azhar, or their respective teams.

During a recent public appearance, Asim Azhar spoke about love, describing “true love” as a singular experience that leaves a lasting impression. He remarked that while a person may find second or even third partners in life, true love is something that “comes and never leaves” the mind. His statement has since been widely interpreted by fans as a subtle reference to his past relationship with Hania.

The pair’s history dates back to 2018, when they made their relationship public. They parted ways in 2020, after which Asim went on to get engaged to Merub Ali. That engagement ended in June 2025, following which speculation about his reunion with Hania began making headlines.

While Hania Aamir has previously addressed marriage rumours with humour and playful responses, Asim Azhar has largely remained silent on the matter. Fans are now eagerly waiting for the two stars to finally break their silence and clarify the status of their much-discussed relationship and the reported Ramzan Nikah.