Islamabad: The Pakistani entertainment world is buzzing once again, and this time the whispers are louder than ever. Ever since Galaxy Lollywood host Momim Ali Munshi dropped the bombshell that Hania Aamir and Asim Azhar are planning to get married in 2026, fans have been in full detective mode. While neither star has confirmed the claim, they also haven’t shut it down leaving the internet hungry for clues.

The Kabhi Main Kabhi Tum actress reacted only once with humour, further fuelling curiosity.

Adding to the excitement, photos from a recent Qawwali night featuring Hania and Asim have gone viral. The event reportedly took place at Asim Azhar’s residence, where he was seen wearing a white kurta shalwar with a black shawl, while Hania looked elegant in a black-and-gold saree.

Notably, Asim’s mother was also seen wearing a matching outfit similar to Hania’s, sparking chatter online.

Sources within the Pakistani entertainment industry suggest that the gathering may have been more than just a musical evening and could mark the beginning of pre-wedding celebrations. While both Hania and Asim have remained tight-lipped, speculation continues to grow.

The couple, who dated from 2018 to 2020, have recently reignited reunion rumours through subtle social media hints and public appearances. Following Asim Azhar’s called-off engagement to Merub Ali in June 2025, fans are now closely watching every move, hoping for an official announcement soon.