Post Kurnool PTSD, bus passenger describes another near-fatal crash

A Reddit user on Tuesday posted a version of their near-disaster, revealing they were aboard a different bus that was in a serious collision just one day after the deadly Kurnool fire.

A private travel bus met with an accident on the Kothur National Highway in Pellakur, Nellore district, in Andhra Pradesh. It crashed into the iron gates while trying to avoid a lorry going in front of it. The incident occurred while they were going from Rajahmundry to Bengaluru.

“I was travelling after 1 and half year. The Kurnool incident already gave me PTSD to travel in buses. When the collision happened, we were unable to process what happened,” he wrote.

All 34 passengers, including the two bus drivers, escaped safely with no injuries.

Also Read Kurnool bus fire: Third vehicle involvement suspected

Soon after the fatal Kurnool bus fire that claimed 20 lives, reports of multiple other bus fire accidents quickly followed. These incidents, strangely timed, caused many travellers to feel hesitant about using buses.

Some, like this Reddit user, developed anxiety after hearing the news of the Kurnool bus fire and only use the bus out of necessity.

According to the user, the highway was unlit and dark; the truck blocking their view made it nearly impossible for the driver to anticipate the barrier.

“If not for the barricade, the driver’s hurriness and lack of street light would have costed our lives.”

Opting for a train to return home, the user reflected on the reckless attitude of drivers on Indian roads. “We think we are immortals and prioritize 1-2 hours of delay over our lives,” they stated, noting the urgency that makes drivers rush and forces buses to speed.

“We expect buses to cover the distance as fast as possible cause the idea of an accident doesn’t seem possible to us,” he wrote, urging people that a single oversight can take a life, “destroy everything.”

“With these accidents, we should now prioritize safety over hurry. If you are manager/boss of someone who’s travelling, don’t try to rush him, prioritize safe travel.”