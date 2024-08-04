Power generation should start in Yadadri power plant by March: Telangana Dy CM

Hyderabad: Telangana deputy chief minister Mallu Bhatti Vikramarka instructed TSGENCO officials to ensure that 4000 megawatts (MW) of power generation happens from the Yadadri Thermal Power Plant “at any cost” by March next year.

At a meeting at the Telangana Secretariat on Sunday, August 4, the deputy chief minister that the first unit should be ready by October 30, second unit by October 15, third unit by February 2025, fourth unit by this December- end and fifth unit by March 2025. TSGENCO officials also tod Bhatti Vikramarka that some officers and staff were suffering from fever resulting in some delay in the progress of works.

“Responding immediately, Mr Bhatti said that welfare of staff was of top priority and directed that a medical camp should be organised immediately. Mosquito nets should be provided in the camps to protect officers and staff and fogging should be done extensively in the work areas,” said a press release from the Telangana deputy chief minister’s office.

The deputy chief minister said he would visit Yadadri during August and meet officers and staff. Bhatti Vikramarka also instructed officials to ensure that tenders should be invited for construction of residential quarters to enable officers and staff to live locally. Until the quarters were constructed, he directed dpecial buses be provided for the transport of officers and staff from Miryalaguda and Damaracherla.

“Mr. Bhatti also instructed officials to submit a report in a week on progress of Thalla Veerappagudem – Damaracherla four lane bypass road construction for transport of ash from Yadadri power plant,” added the release.