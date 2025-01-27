Power interruptions? Toll-free number now accessible across Telangana

Hyderabad: The toll-free number to report power interruptions is now functional across the state, including rural areas, said the Telangana State Southern Power Distribution Company Limited (TGSPDCL) managing director Musharraf Faruqui on Monday, January 27.

Consumers across Telangana can now call at 1912 and report electricity interruptions. Earlier, the toll-free number was only operational within the limits of the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC).

Faruqui appointed top engineers as nodal officers for each circle to address the increasing power demand during the upcoming summer season. The nodal officers would oversee and monitor the electricity supply across various circles in Telangana.

The appointed nodal officers are TGSPDCL director of operations Dr N Narasimhulu for Nagarkurnool district, TGSPDCL project director Nanda Kumar for Sangareddy, commercial director K Sai Baba for Siddipet, chief engineers P Bikshapati for Nalgonda, P Anand for Vikarabad, K Bhaskar for Gadwal, Ranganath Roy for Wanaparthy, Prabhakar for Narayanpet, Chakrapani for Hyderabad, Narasimha Swamy for Mahabubnagar, Pandya for Ranga Reddy, Bala Swamy for Medak, Kamesh for Medchal-Malkajgiri, Superintending Engineers Pratima Shome for Yadadri, and B Ravi for Suryapet.

In January 2025, the state’s electricity demand reached approximately 14,850 MW, with the Southern DISCOM accounting for 9,500 MW. Given this trend, it is anticipated that demand during the Rabi season and summer will reach record levels.

TGSPDCL MD Musharraf Faruqui, in his statement, instructed electricity officials and staff to remain vigilant and proactive in managing the situation.