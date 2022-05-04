Power supply to be restored soon in Hyderabad: TSSPDCL Chairman

Hyderabad: The Telangana State Southern Power Distribution Company Limited Chairman and Managing Director G Raghuma Reddy today assured that power will be restored soon in the city which was disrupted due to uprooted trees following heavy rains.

The early morning heavy rains which lashed the city on Wednesday resulted in power outages in many areas as trees got uprooted and fell on electric lines.

G. Raghuma Reddy said that power will be restored soon. He said that teams have been deployed to clear uprooted trees. He urged people to avoid touching live electric wires that have fallen to the ground or water,” he added.

A control room was set up at the SCADA office to monitor the power situation in the wake of predicted rainfall. In case of any emergency, people can call 1912, 100 or control room numbers – +91 73820 72104, +91 73820 72106, +91 73820 71574 for necessary assistance.

The pre monsoon showers arrived in Hyderabad lashing across the city with high intensity in the early hours today. Thunder and lightning also accompanied the rains.

Till 6 am, Seethaphalmandi received the highest rainfall of 72.8 mm followed by Bansilalpet with 67 mm. West Marredpally (61.8 mm), Alwal (59.3 mm), and Balanagar ( 54.3 mm) also recorded high rainfall according to Indian Meterological Department (IMD).