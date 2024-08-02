Prabhas buys multiple properties in and around Hyderabad: Report

Mumbai: Superstar Prabhas has carved a niche for himself in the Indian film industry with his exceptional talent and larger-than-life performances, making him one of the highest-paid actors in India. Alongside his stellar career, Prabhas is known for his extravagant lifestyle and opulent possessions, including multi-crore properties.

Prabhas Investing Big in Real Estate

According to Telugu media reports, Prabhas owns several expensive lands in and around Hyderabad and is currently focusing significantly on investments in real estate. The Kalki actor is also constructing a lavish farmhouse on the outskirts of Hyderabad. With his Raidurgam farmhouse now situated in the heart of the city, Prabhas seeks more privacy and has acquired agricultural land to develop this new, luxurious retreat.

Reports indicate that the actor is sparing no expense, ensuring that every aspect of the property exudes luxury and sophistication. Prabhas frequently visits the construction site during his breaks from shooting to keep a close eye on the progress.

Prabhas resides in a palatial mansion in Jubilee Hills in the City of Nizams and this lavish property is valued at Rs 60 crore.

Expanding His Real Estate Portfolio

A recent report from Telugu 360 suggests that Prabhas continues to invest heavily in real estate, purchasing more land in and around Hyderabad with his substantial remuneration. His investments have seen a significant uptick in recent months.

Prabhas (Twitter)

However, his real estate ventures are not limited to Hyderabad. The pan-India star has also acquired several flats in Mumbai and an expensive villa in Italy, where he frequently holidays.

Prabhas’ Upcoming Movies

On the professional front, Prabhas is currently working on his next movie, “Raja Saab,” slated for a summer release next year. He also has Hanu Raghavapudi’s “Fauji” and Sandeep Vanga’s “Spirit” lined up. His last film, “Kalki 2898 AD,” achieved significant box office success.