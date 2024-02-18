Prabhas calls Vishwak Sen’s Gaami teaser ‘extraordinary’

The Pan India star shared the 'Gaami' teaser in the same way. Prabhas shared the teaser on his Instagram story saying,

Prabhas calls Vishwak Sen's Gaami teaser 'extraordinary'
Prabhas took to Instagram to express his excitement for the teaser. (Source: Instagram)

Hyderabad: The recently released teaser for the movie ‘Gaami,’ featuring Vishwak Sen in the role of an Aghora, has generated significant buzz. It has even managed to capture the attention of Pan India star Prabhas. The actor took to Instagram to share his thoughts on the teaser with his followers.

Prabhas, who is currently occupied with his work on the film ‘Kalki 2898 AD’, always manages to find time to promote content-driven movies. Whenever he appreciates something about a film, he takes to social media to share his thoughts and promote the film.

Recently, the Pan India star shared the ‘Gaami’ teaser in the same way. Prabhas shared the teaser on his Instagram story saying, “Extraordinary teaser! Can’t wait for the trailer. #Gaami.” Along with Prabhas, many other viewers are also blown away by the ‘Gaami’ teaser.

Gaami

Gaami, directed by Vidyadhar Kagita and produced by Karthik Sabareesh, features Vishwak Sen as the main lead, Chandini Chowdhary as the female lead, with M G Abhinaya, Harika Pedada, and Mohammad Samad in other crucial roles. Naresh Kumaran is the music composer for this movie, confirmed to release on March 8, 2024.

About Kalki 2898 AD 

Kalki 2898 AD is a sci-fi film directed by Nag Ashwin and starring Pan-India superstar Prabhas, Bollywood actress Deepika Padukone, and megastars Amitabh Bachchan, Kamal Haasan in lead roles. It is set to hit the screens on May 9, 2024.

