Prabhas hikes his salary, it’s not 100cr



Hyderabad: Tollywood‘s Baahubali franchise brought Prabhas immense success and overnight stardom, making him a pan-Indian sensation and one of the industry’s most sought-after actors. Ever since that, his remuneration per movie has become a topic of interest among his fans and movie buffs alike who are eager to know how much does the actor charges for a film.:

Before the release of Baahubali, reports indicate that Prabhas was paid 20 crores per film. Although he reportedly received the same amount for Baahubali, recent reports suggest that the actor has increased his fee and is now the highest-paid hero in Tollywood.

Following SS Rajamouli directorial’s massive success, the actor began charging Rs 100 crores for each of his projects. It is reported that he received the same for his film Radhe Shyam.

Recent reports indicate that Prabhas’s salary has continued to rise, with the actor now commanding a fee of approximately 150 crores for his upcoming films such as Spirit, Saalar, and Adi Purush. His soaring popularity and talent have cemented his status as one of the industry’s top actors, and his high fee reflects his impact on the industry.

Apart from the above-mentioned project, Prabhas also has another Tollywood film Raja Delux with director Maruthi.




