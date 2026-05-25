Hyderabad: Pan-India star Prabhas is making headlines once again, this time not for a film but for a reported real estate move in Hyderabad. According to reports doing rounds in Tollywood circles, the actor has begun construction work on a lavish dream mansion in the city’s premium Financial District area.

Although there has been no official confirmation from Prabhas or his team, the development has already become a major talking point among fans and real estate enthusiasts.

Where is Prabhas’ new mansion Located?

Based on circulating reports, land prices in the Financial District are estimated at more than Rs 80 crore per acre. Since the reported land size is around two acres, the total land investment is being estimated at nearly Rs 160 crore, even before adding construction and luxury interior costs.

Prabhas already owns a well-known guest house in Raidurgam, which has often been associated with private gatherings and celebrity celebrations.

However, with the surroundings becoming busier over time, reports claim the actor wanted a larger and more private property. The new mansion is said to be designed as both a luxury residence and a long-term investment.

What will be inside the luxury mansion?

Industry reports suggest that the upcoming property could feature premium international-style interiors along with modern lifestyle amenities. The mansion is expected to include a private home theatre, an advanced fitness area, a swimming pool, landscaped gardens, and spacious living zones designed for comfort and privacy.

Construction is reportedly expected to continue for nearly two years before completion.

Apart from maintaining a packed film schedule, Prabhas is also believed to be exploring long-term investments in real estate and agricultural lands around Hyderabad. Fans now eagerly wait to see whether this reported dream mansion becomes another iconic celebrity address in the city.

On the professional front, Prabhas has a packed lineup of films, including Fauzi, Spirit, the sequel to Kalki 2898 AD, and Salaar 2, keeping fans eagerly waiting for his upcoming releases.