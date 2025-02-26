Prabhas puts Kalki 2 & Salaar 2 on hold for a new project

Hyderabad: Prabhas is one of the biggest stars in Indian cinema. He is already working on many movies like The Raja Saab, Fauji, and Spirit. He also has sequels for Salaar and Kalki 2898 AD. Even with such a busy schedule, he has now signed a new film with director Prasanth Varma.

Prabhas is doing a look test for this movie. Fans think the film may be based on mythology because Prasanth Varma is known for such stories. However, there is no official confirmation yet.

Change in Prabhas’ Film Schedule

Prabhas was supposed to start working on Kalki 2898 AD: Part II and Salaar 2 after finishing his current films. But since director Prashanth Neel is busy with another project, Salaar 2 will now start in late 2026. This change allows Prabhas to take up Prasanth Varma’s film earlier.

Prasanth Varma’s Other Films

Director Prasanth Varma is also working on two other movies: Jai Hanuman with Rishab Shetty and a film with Mokshagna. One of these might be postponed so that he can focus on the Prabhas movie.

Official Announcement Coming Soon

This new film is rumored to be a fantasy story. It was originally planned for Ranveer Singh, but now Prabhas has taken the lead role. Fans are very excited, and an official announcement is expected soon.