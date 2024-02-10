Prabhas, Rashmika Mandanna to star together for 1st time in…

Hyderabad: Rashmika Mandanna is one of the most popular and busiest actresses in India right now. She has starred in several successful films across different languages, such as Animal, Pushpa, Dear Comrade, Geetha Govindam, and Bheeshma.

Last year, Animal became a huge box office hit, grossing over Rs. 900 crore worldwide. Rashmika received praise for her performance in the film. She is currently working on the sequel of Pushpa, which is expected to release in 2024.

Prabhas – Sandeep Vanga’s Project

Prabhas, another superstar of Indian cinema, is also collaborating with Sandeep Reddy Vanga for his next film, titled ‘Spirit’ produced by Bhushan Kumar under T-Series. The film was announced in November 2023 and is said to be a violent cop-action thriller.

Rashmika in Spirit?

There is a strong buzz that Rashmika has been roped in to play the female lead opposite Prabhas in Spirit. Rashmika is enjoying the peak of her career with multiple high-profile projects in her kitty. If this is true, it will be the first time that the two actors will share screen space. It will also be Rashmika’s second film with Sandeep Reddy Vanga, after Animal. However, there is no official confirmation from the makers or the actors yet.

Also Read Rashmika reacts to fee hike news, fans say she deserves 10cr

Spirit will begin production in September 2024. However, pre-production will begin in March.