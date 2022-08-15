Prabhas’ ‘Salaar’ books release date with special I-Day poster

Mumbai: The makers of the film ‘Salaar’ which stars Prabhas, Shruti Haasan, and Prithviraj, released a new poster of Prabhas from the film on Monday on the occasion of India’s 75th Independence Day.

The poster features Prabhas in a grunge look with both his hands occupied by a pair of swords as he looks down. The colour scheme and contrast ratio of the poster is reminiscent of that of ‘K.G.F.‘.

Both ‘Salaar’ and ‘K.G.F.’ are directed by Prashanth Neel with the former being touted as a VFX-heavy film for which the makers have hired a foreign studio.

‘Salaar’, which also stars Jagapathi Babu, Easwari Rao and Sriya Reddy, has been produced by Vijay Kiragandur of Hombale Films. The film is mounted at a reported budget of more than Rs 400 crores.

‘Salaar’ is set to arrive in cinemas on September 28, 2023. It will be released pan-India in 5 Indian languages.