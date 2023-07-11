Prabhas’ Salaar to earn Rs 2000cr? Here’s viral tweet

Hyderabad: Salaar: Part 1- Ceasefire has a blockbuster cast with Baahubali actor Prabhas in the lead role. Since his big hit, the actor has been in a rut with his films Radhe Shyam and Sahoo being box office flops. Prabhas’ last film, Adipurush garnered a lot of attention and was expected to earn over Rs 1000 crore at the box office. But the movie turned out to be a huge debacle.

Fans of the actor are anticipating his next projects Salaar and Project K to be massive hits. The estimated budget of Salaar: Part 1- Ceasefire is Rs 200 crore and people are expecting the film to collect a huge revenue at the box office and the revival of the actor.

Actor-comedian Sapthagiri, who is playing a significant role in the film, shared a post on his Twitter account after wrapping up the dubbing session. The actor expressed his confidence in the project and claimed the film will pass Rs 2000 crore at the box office, which has aggravated the anticipation among fans.

The tweet said, “#SALAAR Today, I finished dubbing for my role in the highly anticipated film #Salaar. it’s going to be a #doubleblockbuster. I’m confident that it will surpass the ₹2000cr mark at the box office. Thanks to #Panworld Our #RebelStar#Prabhas#Garu & Director #Prashanthneel#Garu…!! @hombalefilms@Prashantneell@PrabhasRaju”

#SALAAR 🔥🔥🔥Today, I finished dubbing for my role in the highly anticipated film #Salaar. it's going to be a #doubleblockbuster. I'm confident that it will surpass the ₹2000cr mark at the box office. Thanks to #Panworld⭐️ Our #RebelStar #Prabhas #Garu & Director #Prashanthneel… pic.twitter.com/l2TMTyHf6w — Sapthagiri (@MeSapthagiri) July 8, 2023

Other than Prabhas, Salaar also has Prithviraj Sukumaran, Shruti Haasan, and Tinnu Anand in significant roles. The film is scheduled to be released on 28th September 2023.