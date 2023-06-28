Prabhas to Jr NTR: Actors who own lavish farmhouses near Hyderabad

Hyderabad: Tollywood actors are adored by their fans and are frequently followed and mobbed wherever they go. Many of these celebrities have large farmhouses or vacation homes hidden from the public eye where they can find peace and privacy. These properties serve as their escapes and sanctuaries from the stresses of their hectic lives.

Prabhas becomes latest celebrity to buy farmhouse

Prabhas, the popular Tollywood actor, has recently added another property to his portfolio—a sprawling 5-acre plot of land on the outskirts of Hyderabad. He plans to build a luxurious farmhouse on this property, which boasts a breathtaking location with a majestic hill offering panoramic views of the entire city. Prabhas is known for his attention to detail and is reportedly sparing no expense in ensuring that every aspect of the property exudes luxury and sophistication. He frequently visits the construction site during his breaks from shooting to closely monitor the progress.

Now, let’s take a look at other Tollywood actors who own magnificent farmhouses in or near Hyderabad.

List of Tollywood actors who own farmhouses

1. Chiranjeevi

Legendary actor Chiranjeevi is well-known for his sprawling farmhouse on the outskirts of Hyderabad. It gives him a peaceful place to relax in the midst of nature’s beauty.

2. Pawan Kalyan

Pawan Kalyan, a well-known actor and politician, also owns a luxurious farmhouse near Shankarpally, around 40Kms away from Hyderabad. This tranquil haven, spread over 8 acres, allows him to unwind and rejuvenate away from the spotlight.

3. Mahesh Babu

Mahesh Babu, one of Tollywood’s most beloved actors, owns a luxurious farmhouse near Gandipet lake that provides him with a secluded haven away from prying eyes.

4. Nagarjuna Akkineni

The versatile actor and producer Nagarjuna Akkineni owns a stunning farmhouse on the outskirts of Hyderabad. It is a peaceful haven for him and his family.

5. Jr NTR

According to various reports, Tarak bought a six and a half acres of farmland in the village of Gopalapuram, that falls under Shankarpally Mandal of Hyderabad district in 2021. He named the palatial property as ‘Brindavanam’ which reportedly has some beautiful gardens. It was reported that Tarak gifted the farmhouse to his wife Lakshmi Pranathi as a birthday gift.

6. Ram Charan

Ram Charan, a popular actor and entrepreneur, owns a magnificent farmhouse near Kokapet that allows him to relax in the serenity of nature and enjoy the beauty of his surroundings.

7. Prakash Raj

A talented actor and filmmaker, Prakash Raj owns a picturesque farmhouse near Hyderabad. It offers him a peaceful haven to rejuvenate his mind and soul.

8. Allu Arjun

Allu Arjun, who is known for his stylish performances and dance moves, owns a magnificent farmhouse located on the outskirts of Hyderabad. It serves as a tranquil haven for him to recharge and spend quality time with his family.

These farmhouses not only offer these Tollywood actors a much-needed break from their hectic schedules, but they also serve as venues for intimate gatherings and celebrations with their loved ones.

These actors can find the peace and solitude they require while enjoying the perks of stardom thanks to their hidden retreats.