Hyderabad: Prabhas’ next film The Raja Saab, directed by Maruthi, is already creating a lot of excitement. The horror-comedy brings Prabhas in a fun and fresh role, and fans are loving the look and teaser. The movie, produced by People Media Factory, also features Malavika Mohanan, Nidhhi Agerwal, and Riddhi Kumar as the leading ladies.

But now, something even bigger is being planned — and it’s grabbing everyone’s attention.

A Top Bollywood Actress to Sizzle in a Special Song?

The team is now working on a massive special song with only Prabhas, designed to match his mass image. Music director Thaman is creating a high-energy, stylish number that promises to be a visual treat. Earlier, the makers approached Nayanthara for this item song, but she reportedly declined.

Now, the makers are in talks with Kareena Kapoor known for her glamour and screen presence. She is being offered a huge paycheck, and if she agrees, this will be her first-ever appearance in a Telugu item number — a major moment for fans across India.

Fans are already guessing who this mystery actress could be. With her past hit dance numbers and huge popularity, her entry will add extra shine to the film. And there’s already buzz, especially after her husband starred alongside Prabhas in Adipurush.

The Raja Saab is set to hit screens on December 5, 2025. With its fun mix of horror and comedy, romantic track with three heroines, and now this exciting surprise, it looks like the movie will be a treat for fans. If the top actress agrees to the song, get ready for fireworks on screen!